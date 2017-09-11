Mechanical problems reported before crash that killed singer

Authorities say the pilot of a helicopter carrying country music performer Troy Gentry reported the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, Eddie Montgomery, left, and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry arrive at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the bands website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a helicopter carrying country music performer Troy Gentry reported the aircraft was experiencing mechanical problems shortly before it crashed in New Jersey, killing the two men.

The helicopter went down Friday in a wooded area as it approached the Flying W Airport in Medford.

Gentry was one-half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry. The crash occurred hours before they were due to perform at a resort housed at the airport.

Radio communication between emergency responders show the pilot was planning to make an emergency landing and was hovering in the air while waiting for the fire department to arrive. But the responders note seconds later the helicopter had crashed just south of the airport.

Gentry and the pilot were the only people aboard.

