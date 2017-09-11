Network of help available to prevent suicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Almost 4,500 people die each year by suicide, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

Here in the Valley, the Help Network of Northeast Ohio is hoping to reach out to people and let them know they are here to help.

For over 40 years, Cathy Grizinski has been working for the Help Network, helping those thinking of suicide. They receive thousands of calls each year from people reaching out for help.

“No one has to suffer. We are a very calming community. We want to reach out and help people,” Grizinski said.

The Help Network has more than 1,500 resources available.

Often times, suicide comes with a stigma for those on the outside. Many may brush off the idea or become nervous about it, discounting signs. Mood swings, depression, substance abuse and withdrawing from friends and family are indicators that someone needs help.

“Be aware. Act. Don’t overreact or underreact. If you are uncomfortable with assisting then direct them to the Help Network,” Grizinski said.

Grizinski says to respond in a caring and empathetic way, and listen to what the person has to day. You don’t have to be a professional to listen.

“If you know the signs and you are a caring individual, you could get that loved one help,” Grizinski said.

Grinzinski hopes by raising awareness about suicide and reducing the stigma will help everyone have a better understanding and those suffering will seek help.