Ohio ranked one of the least happy states

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WalletHub released a new survey ranking the happiness of the 50 states.

They ranked the states based on Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.

Ohio was ranked 36th overall in state happiness.

Here’s how Ohio ranked in each category:

Emotional and Physical Well-Being: 38/50

Work Environment: 38/50

Community Environment and Recreational Activities: 25/50

Top 5 Happiest States

Minnesota Utah Hawaii California Nebraska

Bottom 5 Least Happy States

West Virginia Oklahoma Louisiana Alabama Arkansas

West Virginia was ranked last in the country for happiness and Kentucky came in at 44th in happiness.

Minnesota was the happiest state, followed by Utah and Hawaii.

WalletHub found that life satisfaction, one of the two main components of happiness, increases as income rises, but it does not increase once people make $75,000. Making more money than that makes little difference in a person’s overall contentment with life.

You can see the full results of the study here.