WARREN: Arrested Sept. 8 - Amber Skinner, 39, picked up after being released from jail by mistake

BOARDMAN: Arrested Sept. 8 - Marquasha Redding, 22, charged with endangering children, permitting drug abuse, and possession of crack and a schedule IV drug

BOARDMAN: Arrested Sept. 8 - Raylen Wallace, 31, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with tampering with evidence, endangering children, failure to appear in court, and trafficking fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile

BEAVER TWP: Arrested Sept. 7 - Crystal Hotlosz, 36, charged with obstructing official business

AUSTINTOWN: Arrested Sept. 7 - Kahmaree Bush, 19, charged with aggravated robbery

WARREN: Arrested Sept. 5 - Melissa Altenburg, 40, charged with child endangerment

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Sept. 5 - Karmarnixt Burt, 47, charged with assault and criminal damaging

WARREN: Arrested Sept. 5 - William Williams, 42, charged with aggravated robbery

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Sept. 4 - Laurie Webber, 47, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Sept. 4 - Logan Greer, 21, charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

GROVE CITY: Arrested Sept. 3 - Louis Herbert, 32, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct

CANFIELD: Arrested Sept. 2 - Jose Moreno-Benites, charged with sexual imposition

YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Sept. 2 - Kourtney Kidd, 33, charged with burglary