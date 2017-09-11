Photos: Valley remembers victims of 9/11

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley took the time Monday to remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 16 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001.
In Boardman, Stadium Drive Elementary students planted a tree in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attacks. The tree planting is a tradition involving every student at the school.
At Youngstown State University, the names of those who lost their lives were read during a special ceremony.
A ceremony in Austintown is also planned Monday afternoon.
