Photos: Valley remembers victims of 9/11

The Valley took the time Monday to remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 16 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001

By Published:
At Youngstown State University, the names of those who lost their lives were read during a special ceremony. 
At Youngstown State University, the names of those who lost their lives were read during a special ceremony. 

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley took the time Monday to remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost 16 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Boardman, Stadium Drive Elementary students planted a tree in remembrance of the victims of the terrorist attacks. The tree planting is a tradition involving every student at the school.

At Youngstown State University, the names of those who lost their lives were read during a special ceremony.

A ceremony in Austintown is also planned Monday afternoon.

Valley remembers victims of 9/11

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s