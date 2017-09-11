Police: Children lived at Boardman apartment where fentanyl was found

A Youngstown man and woman were arrested after police found cocaine, fentanyl and a white pill in a home where children live.

Marquasha Redding and Raylen Wallace, charged with drug trafficking and child endangering in Boardman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man and woman are facing drug and child endangerment charges following a drug bust in the woman’s Boardman apartment Friday.

According to a police report, officers carried out a search warrant of an apartment on the 3000 block of S Schenley Avenue.

Police said they found Raylen Wallace, 31, lying on his stomach, reaching into the front crotch of his pants.

Officers ordered for him to lay on his back and show his hands, but Wallace continued to fidget with something in his pants, according to the report.

After police ordered Wallace to show his hands a couple more times, Wallace complied and was handcuffed, the report said.

Marquasha Redding, 22, was exiting the bedroom carrying a young child during the incident. She confirmed that the apartment was hers, the report said.

Police didn’t immediately handcuff her so she could carry the child while they searched Wallace, according to the report.

Wallace was taken to the bedroom and searched by an officer, the report said.

According to the report, a bag of brown powder fell from Wallace’s underwear during the search.

Wallace confirmed the bag was hidden behind his genitals when an officer asked, the report said.

A search of the house also led police to find a crack rock, a white pill and a plastic baggie with white powder in the bedroom, the report said.

According to the report, they also found $925 in Wallace’s pocket, and $521 in Redding’s purse.

A field test revealed that the brown powder hidden in Wallace’s underwear was fentanyl, the report said.

Police said Wallace was charged with tampering with evidence, endangering children, failure to appear in court and trafficking fentanyl in the vicinity of a juvenile. He had an active warrant for his arrest after being charged with a felony.

Police said Redding was charged with endangering children, permitting drug abuse, and possession of crack and a schedule IV drug. She had a prior drug conviction.

Both are being held in the Mahoning County Jail and will appear in the Boardman Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

