Robert J. Mark Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert J. Mark, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, September 11, 2017, at Autumn Hills Care Center.

He was born March 20, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Fred R. and Louise R. (Latty) Mark.

Robert attended the Church at Warren.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie Mark of Warren, Ohio and brother, John (Donna) M. Mark of McDonald, Ohio.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.