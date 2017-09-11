Sharon looks to even their record; Hickory seeks their third win in a row

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory has won 7 of their last 8 meetings with Sharon since the Tigers won the District title tilt with the Hornets (14-6) in 2010 from New Wilmington.

The Hornets’ Chuck Carr gained 189 yards on the ground as Hickory steamrolled Sharon, 45-13, in the 2016 District 10 Class AAA Championship. In Carr’s last three games against Sharon, he ran for an average of 236 yards on the ground. Carr has since graduated and the running game took a step backward in week one as they tallied just 47 rushing yards in their loss to Greenville (27-26). However, within the last two weeks, Hickory has rushed for 575 yards and averaged 287.5 yards per game during that stretch. Currently, junior Simeon McKinley leads the Hornets in rushing with 184 yards on the season (5.6 avg).

Junior Hayden Gallagher has thrown for 379 yards and completed 57.5% of his tosses (23-40). Senior playmaker Will Gruber has rushed for 74 yards and caught 8 passes for 194 stripes as well as picked off one pass.

In Sharon’s lone win of the season (vs. Reynolds), the Tiger ground game gained 149 yards in their 45-13 win. In their two losses, Sharon rushed for 45 yards as a team in their opener against Wilmington and 2 yards a week ago versus Greenville.

Sophomore Lane Voytik threw for 638 yards on 52 of 80 pass attempts (65.0%) and 8 touchdowns. Number 7 Ziyon Strickland has caught 21 passes for 227 stripes through three games.

Last Five Meetings

Nov. 12, 2016 – Hickory, 45-13 (D10 Championship)

Sept. 16, 2016 – Hickory, 42-14

Nov. 28, 2015 – Hickory, 32-19 (D10 Championship)

Sept. 11, 2015 – Sharon, 35-34

Sept. 5, 2014 – Hickory, 35-0

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Hickory, 38.3; Sharon, 22.0

Total Offense: Hickory, 333.7; Sharon, 281.0

Scoring Defense: Hickory, 11.3; Sharon, 18.3

Post Season Trends

Recent District 10 Championship Game

Class AAA

2016 – Hickory 45 Sharon 13 @ Slippery Rock

Class AA

2015 – Hickory 32 Sharon 19 @ Wilmington

2014 – Hickory 12 Greenville 7 @ Slippery Rock

2013 – Hickory 21 Girard 10 @ Edinboro

2012 – Hickory 39 Wilmington 7 @ Slippery Rock

2011 – Hickory 35 General McLane 13 @ Edinboro

2010 – Sharon 14 Hickory 6 @ Wilmington

Upcoming Schedule

Hickory

Sept. 22 – at Westinghouse (2-0)

Sept. 29 – Lakeview (0-3)

Oct. 6 – Sharpsville (3-0)

Sharon

Sept. 22 – at Slippery Rock (1-2)

Sept. 29 – at Mercer (1-2)

Oct. 6 – at South Range (3-0)