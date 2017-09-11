Storm Team 27: Bright sunny, warmer

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny and breezy

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s this afternoon. Warmer air and the chance for showers will return through the middle of the week as Irma approaches. The storm will be much weaker by the time it reaches our part of the country. The moisture will be available to help touch off some showers or a thunderstorm.

TRACKING IRMA

FORECAST

Today: Sunny. .
High: 73

Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance for a shower. Mainly late. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 77

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 78 Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%) Watching Irma.
High: 76 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or a storm. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 59

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62

.

