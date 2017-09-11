Storm Team 27: Warming up this week

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Nice weather will continue through early Tuesday morning with scattered clouds and temperatures dipping into the upper 40’s.  Look for scattered clouds Tuesday as Irma pushes toward our region.  Most of the day looks dry, but the chance for a shower will return late day into the evening.  A better chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer temperatures returning this week and into the weekend!

TRACKING IRMA

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds.
Low: 49

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. Mainly late. (20%)
High: 77

Tuesday Night: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%)
High: 78

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 60

