Sunny, dry, warmer

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s this afternoon. Warmer air and the chance for showers will return by the middle of the week as Irma approaches. The storm will be much weaker by the time it reaches the Mahoning Valley. It has been rather dry this month so we could use some showers.

TRACKING IRMA

FORECAST

Today: Sunny. .

High: 73

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chance for a shower. Mainly late. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 77

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 78 Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 76 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers or a storm. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 59

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62