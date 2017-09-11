Thelma Jean (Coates) Wogan Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Thelma Jean (Coates) Wogan died peacefully at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the age of 83.

Thelma is survived by her loving husband, Walter Dale Wogan; children, Sandra Ashe (Steven) of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Thomas Wogan (Kelly) of Nashport, Ohio and grandchildren, John T. Ashe (Aubrea) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Sarah J. Ashe of Manassas, Virginia and Thomas R. Wogan of Tiffin, Ohio, Kyle Harman (Ashley) of Garrettsville, Ohio, Kirstie Harman of Nashport, Ohio and Kaylin Harman of Norfolk, Virginia. She also leaves behind her niece, Deborah Grim (Gary) of Vienna, Ohio and special friends, Haley Rushin and Michelle Walker all of whom were her caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Stephen Coates and Gladys Marie Coates; her sister, Alice Marie Border (Coates) and daughter-in-law, April Ann Wogan (Mazarik).

Thelma was born on August 30, 1934 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She graduated at the top of her class from Niles McKinley High School in 1952.

She married her high school sweetheart, Walter Dale Wogan in 1954.

Thelma attended and graduated from the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a laboratory technologist in charge of the Histology Department until 1967 at which time she decided to stay at home to raise her children full time. The couple celebrated the birth of Sandra in 1963 and Thomas in 1967. Her children remember her as a loving mother who always supported and encouraged them in every way to pursue their dreams.

Thelma was a fun-loving, witty individual who loved traveling, caring for her pets and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her keen intelligence, sharp sense of humor and quick wit.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Roberts-Clark Funeral Home, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Thelma’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Thelma’s memory be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, PO Box 66, Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Condolences can be sent to www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the NICU at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

