Thief takes frozen meat from Schwan’s delivery trucks

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are again investigating the theft of frozen food from delivery trucks at Schwan’s facility in Cortland.

The theft was discovered early Monday morning at the business on State Route 5. Investigators said the pad locks on two trucks had been cut, and frozen meat was taken from one of the trucks.

An employee found a glove in the grass nearby, which was taken as evidence.

This isn’t the first time in which frozen goods were taken.

In July, a theft was also reported from one of the trucks.

Schwan’s is a food-delivery service, offering a variety of frozen meals, according to the company’s website.