Undefeated Boardman Football cracks state top-ten

The Spartans are ranked #7 in Division II in the first football poll of the season.

By Published:
Howland vs. Boardman high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the first weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1, Cincinnati St. Xavier (7) 3-0 187
2, Cleveland St. Ignatius (11) 3-0 183
3, Stow-Munroe Falls (1) 3-0 96
4, Lakewood St. Edward 3-0 87
5, Canton Mckinley 3-0 81
6, Toledo Whitmer (1) 3-0 80
7, Cincinnati Elder 3-0 69
8, Dublin Coffman (1) 3-0 67
9, Kettering Fairmont 3-0 66
10, Centerville 3-0 55
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hilliard Bradley 36. 12, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34. 13, Springfield 29. 13, Thomas Worthington 29. 15, Huber Heights Wayne (1) 25. 16, Massillon Perry 24. 17, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 12. 17, Cincinnati Sycamore 12.

DIVISION II
1, Cincinnati La Salle (12) 3-0 175
2, Avon (1) 3-0 150
3, Cincinnati Anderson (3) 3-0 116
4, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 3-0 106
5, Cleveland Benedictine (1) 3-0 95
6, Medina Highland 3-0 81
7, Boardman (1) 3-0 67
8, Grafton Midview 3-0 64
9, Columbus Mifflin 3-0 57
10, Sidney 3-0 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bedford (1) 43. 12, Barberton 35. 13, Hudson 31. 14, Wadsworth (1) 22. 15, Akron Hoban (1) 21. 16, Columbus Walnut Ridge 18. 16, Ashtabula Lakeside 18. 16, Sylvania Northview 18. 19, Amherst Steele 14. 20, Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III
1, Trotwood-Madison (8) 3-0 176
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 3-0 118
3, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 3-0 110
4, Clyde (4) 3-0 102
5, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (1) 3-0 90
6, Sandusky 3-0 86
7, Tallmadge (1) 3-0 81
8, Franklin (1) 3-0 80
9, Granville 3-0 72
10, Canfield (2) 3-0 50
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Columbus Marion-Franklin 47. 12, Medina Buckeye 35. 13, Dover 25. 13, Jackson 25. 15, Parma Padua 23. 16, New Philadelphia 19. 17, Columbus Bishop Hartley 17.

DIVISION IV
1, Steubenville (15) 3-0 192
2, Perry (1) 3-0 138
3, Germantown Valley View 3-0 119
4, Bellville Clear Fork (1) 3-0 116
5, Poland (1) 3-0 97
6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2) 3-0 72
7, London 3-0 60
8, Cincinnati Wyoming 3-0 55
9, Bloom-Carroll 3-0 54
10, Shelby 3-0 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Newark Licking Valley 32. 12, Wauseon (1) 31. 13, New Concord John Glenn 27. 13, Girard (1) 27. 15, Oberlin Firelands 25. 16, Struthers 24. 17, Waverly 22. 18, Cardinal Mooney 14. 19, St. Marys Memorial 12.

DIVISION V
1, Pemberville Eastwood (7) 3-0 161
2, South Range (3) 3-0 118
3, Anna (2) 3-0 117
4, Wheelersburg (4) 3-0 109
(tie), Liberty Center (2) 3-0 109
6, Gahanna Columbus Academy (1) 3-0 81
7, Chesapeake 3-0 78
8, Genoa Area 3-0 63
9, Portsmouth West (1) 3-0 62
10, Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sullivan Black River 31. 12, Jamestown Greeneview 22. 13, Lewistown Indian Lake 18. 13, Marion Pleasant (1) 18. 15, Camden Preble Shawnee 16. 16, Wickliffe 14. 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 14. 16, Milan Edison 14.

DIVISION VI
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (14) 3-0 168
2, St. Henry 3-0 145
3, Creston Norwayne (6) 3-0 136
4, Kirtland (1) 3-0 114
5, Mogadore 3-0 107
6, Carey 3-0 79
7, Shadyside 3-0 46
8, Smithville 3-0 45
9, Sarahsville Shenandoah 3-0 43
10, Coldwater 1-2 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, West Liberty-Salem 37. 12, Nelsonville-York 29. 13, Mechanicsburg 28. 14, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19. 14, Fort Recovery 19.

DIVISION VII
1, Minster (9) 3-0 169
2, Dalton (4) 3-0 150
3, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 3-0 125
4, Danville (2) 3-0 118
5, Leipsic 3-0 94
6, Convoy Crestview 3-0 81
7, Norwalk St. Paul (2) 3-0 71
8, Warren John F. Kennedy 2-1 48
9, Defiance Ayersville 3-0 43
10, Windham 3-0 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sycamore Mohawk 29. 11, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29. 13, Zanesville Rosecrans 26. 14, Racine Southern 25. 15, Edgerton (1) 22. 16, Vienna Mathews 21. 17, Delphos St. John’s 18. 18, Sidney Lehman 14. 19, Pandora-Gilboa 13.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

