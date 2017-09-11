Wilfred N. Ray Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Wilfred N. Ray, 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, September 11, 2017, at his residence.

He was born October 26, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Leslie and Jennie (Lewis) Ray.

Will was a veteran of the U.S. Navy doing three years convoy duty on the Chester T. O’Brien as a radio technician and he maintained the ship’s electrical equipment.

In 1949, he received a mechanical engineering degree from the Ohio State University and went on to work as a manufacturing representative for the R.G. Alexander Co., Federal Machine and Welding, McKay Machine and Wean Engineering.

Will was a member of the Champion Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and a deacon.

He enjoyed raising animals, gardening, racing pigeons, traveling and reading.

Memories of Will be carried on by his beloved wife, Frances Ray of Warren, Ohio, whom he married June 11, 1971 and brother, Merwin J. Ray of Louisville, Kentucky.

Besides his parents, Wilfred was preceded in death by his brother, Nelson Ray.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2017, at the Champion Presbyterian Church, where Rev. Stephen Stelle will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, September 15.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

