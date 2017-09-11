WKBN Big 22 Contenders for Week Three

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some big wins, and some big numbers thrown around in Week Three of the high school football season. Tonight we take look back at some of the players that caught our eye. They are Contenders for our WKBN Big 22.

The quarterbacks steal the show this week, led by Big 22 veteran Mark Waid. Girard’s junior quarterback passed for 281 yards, rushed for 131, and accounted for 5 touchdowns in the Indians big win over Warren JFK Saturday night.

East Palestine earned their first win of the season thanks, in part, to quarterback Parker Sherry. He racked up over 380 totals yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over Campbell.

Canfield quarterback Vinnie Fiorenza accounted for well over 400 total yards and 3 touchdowns as the Cards handed Chardon their first regular season loss in nearly 2 years.

Lakeview’s quarterback Zach Rogers only completed four passes last Friday night, but they were all touchdowns in the Bulldogs 34-6 victory over LaBrae

It was another big game for Western Reserve senior Jack Cappabianca. He rushed for 203 yards, scored 3 touchdowns, and racked up 12 tackles on defense, in the Devils 10-point win over Steubenville Catholic Central.

And finally, our Player of the Game from last Friday night was Struthers running back Willie Mitchell. All he did was rush for 213 yards, and score four times helping the Wildcats knock off Niles on high school football’s biggest stage, our WKBN Game of the Week.