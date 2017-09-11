Woman pleads guilty to mailing drugs to Trumbull County Jail

Investigators said the drugs were hidden inside a paper insert of a greeting card that was sent to an inmate

Stefanie Iudiciani, charged with Illegal Conveyance Into Detention Facility (Trumbull County Jail)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of mailing drugs to a Trumbull County Jail inmate pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

Stefanie Iudiciani appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Monday, where she pleaded to the crime.

She was arrested in January after an investigation into suboxone which was found during a check of inmate mail last August. Investigators said the drug was hidden inside a paper insert in a greeting card.

Iudiciani will be sentenced at a later date.

