Woman who solicited Beaver Twp. cop for nachos back in jail

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who solicited an undercover cop in exchange for money and nachos is back in jail.

Crystal Hotlosz was arrested on an obstructing official business charge on Thursday. She also faces a probation violation, according to court records.

According to court records, Hotlosz failed to complete the terms of her sentencing — reporting to community control on a monthly basis, paying fines and obtaining STD testing.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail and placed on probation for 24 months after pleading no contest to soliciting. The possessing criminal tools charge against her was dropped.

Hotlosz was also ordered not to post on Craigslist or Backpage.com, where police say she was advertising sex services last year.

In November, a Beaver Police officer sent a text message Hotlosz and arranged to meet her at Los Gallos. Police said Hotlosz agreed to a sex act at a price of $60 and some nachos.

Police said Hotlosz then arrived in the parking lot with another man, walked up to the officer’s car and asked if he was her date. Hotlosz asked the officer if he had any extra money and her nachos, according to a police report.

Her driver, identified as Mark Robbins, was found guilty of promoting prostitution.

A probation violation hearing is scheduled October 13 for Hotlosz, who pleaded not guilty to the violation.