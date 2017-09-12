AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers

Many state lawmakers across the country claim they are at least partially exempt from complying

By Published:
Capitol Hill
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A coalition of news organizations led by The Associated Press is suing the Washington Legislature over its assertion that state lawmakers aren’t required to turn over daily schedules, text messages, emails and other materials related to their work.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, challenges lawmakers’ claim that language they added more than two decades ago to Washington’s public records law excludes them from stricter disclosure rules that apply to officials across the state, from school board members and county commissioners to agency heads.

All states have some form of public disclosure laws, but many state lawmakers across the country claim they are at least partially exempt from complying.

The lawsuit says the Washington House and Senate are withholding hundreds of important records, depriving the public of information essential to knowing what’s going on in state government.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s