Buzzacco & South Range off to a strong start

South Range Raiders High School Football

2017 South Range Football Stats
Through Week 3
Coach: Dan Yeagley
Record: 3-0

This week: South Range is ranked #2 in Division V

Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 37.7
Total Offense: 422.7
Scoring Defense: 16.7
Total Defense: 281.7

Individual Stats
Passing
Aniello Buzzacco – 628 yards, 60.0% (27-45), 7 TDs (0 INTs)

Rushing
Peyton Remish – 362 yards, 5.4 avg, 3 TDs
Aniello Buzzacco – 181 yards, 7.9 avg, 4 TDs

Receiving
Mathias Combs – 16 catches, 292 yards, 5 TDs
Josh Stear – 8 catches, 236 yards, 2 TDs

Tackles
Peyton Remish – 39
Aniello Buzzacco – 28

Quarterback Sacks
Levi Taylor – 2

Interceptions
Aniello Buzzacco – 1

