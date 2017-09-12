Charlene Whitney Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Charlene Whitney, 87, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Charlene was born on October 5, 1929 in Auburn, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard and Eva (Nash) Sanford Mathias.

She was a graduate of Troy High School and worked at Warren City Schools until she retired in 1987.

She was involved with Sojourn Bears and a member of CCL.

She loved attending all the civic music programs and town hall. She also have a deep love for cats, especially her cat Pooter.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Marilyn (Cliff) Burnison of Indiana and Renee (Pete) Sandora of Boardman; her grandchildren, Eva (Scott) Buchanan, James DeLeo, Andrew (Emily) Burnison, Chad Burnison and Josh Sandora and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Whitney, whom she married on June 24, 1950 and passed on February 22, 2002; her daughter, Joyce DeLeo; two grandchildren, Jacqueline Bagshaw-Egenlauf and Paul Burnison and her brother, George Sanford.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren followed by a graveside service will be held at Troy Township Cemetery in Troy Township at 1:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.