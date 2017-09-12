Colorful leaves signal more than change of season

Some of the early color is due to environmental stresses trees endured over the course of the summer

By Published: Updated:
Changing leaves

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are beginning to see some color in the leaves around the area, but peak season for fall foliage is a few weeks away.

Lynn Zocolo with Mill Creek MetroParks said some leaves are now starting to turn from green to brilliant reds and yellows and other colors, especially further north towards Lake Erie.

Some of the early color is due to environmental stresses trees endured over the course of the summer.

“We had many hot days in a row. We had rain here and there. We had a lot of rain and then a little rain. It was inconsistent, so I think some of the changes we’re starting to see right now are coming from plants and trees that are stressed out. They are reacting to protect themselves,” Zocolo said.

The “near-peak” and “peak” periods for foliage locally should be around the October 1, a little sooner closer to the lake and later further to the south.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s