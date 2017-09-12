Corrections officer reprimanded for releasing wrong inmate

The jail accidentally released Amber Skinner instead of Andrea Gintert

The wrong inmate was released in Trumbull County.
L: Amber Skinner, R: Andrea Gintert

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A corrections officer at the Trumbull County Jail has been reprimanded after the wrong inmate was released Friday.

Tha jail accidentally released Amber Skinner, 39, instead of Andrea Gintert, 36.

Sara Whitaker was given a low-level reprimand because Skinner is a non-violent offender. Whitaker has an otherwise clean record.

Officials say a different officer misheard the name, but Whitaker should have verified the inmate as the right person when she accepted the bond payment.

Skinner, who was indicted on child endangerment charges, was brought back to the jail a few hours later.

Last week, jail officials said they plan on reviewing their policy to see if staff needs additional training and getting a new intercom system to avoid this incident in the future.

