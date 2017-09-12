Danica Patrick done at Stewart-Haas Racing

Her future in NASCAR's top Cup series next season is now an open question

JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer Published:
Nature's Bakery filed its response to a $31 million breach of contract suit brought by Stewart-Haas Racing because the company severed its sponsorship with Danica Patrick.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Danica Patrick is done at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Patrick posted a statement on her Facebook page Tuesday saying her time with Stewart-Haas “had come to an end” due to a new sponsorship arrangement for the team next season.

Her future in NASCAR’s top Cup series next season is now an open question. Patrick says she remains focused on the rest of the season.

The statement came shortly after Smithfield Foods said it will leave Richard Petty Motorsports to become a primary sponsor at Stewart-Haas next year. The news is a blow to RPM, but it also forced changes at Stewart-Haas, which has struggled with sponsorship for three of its four cars, including the No. 10 driven by Patrick.

