David E. Heath, Sr. Obituary

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – David E. Heath, Sr., age 61, of Wayne township, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at home after his courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by family and friends and his best friend, Cletus.

He was born on July 13, 1956 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of James A. Heath, Sr. and Elva (Sisley) Heath. Formerly of Colebrook, David had lived in Wayne since 1978.

He was a 1974 graduate of Grand Valley High School in Orwell and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was employed at STP Products in Painesville, retiring in 2016. He was formerly employed at Glastics in Jefferson.

David was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing cards, four wheeling and working on cars.

David is survived by his wife, Tracy L. (West) Heath, whom he married on August 19, 2000 of Wayne township, Ohio; sons, Jason Heath of Tennessee, David Heath, Jr. of New Lyme township, Ohio and James West of Jefferson, Ohio; daughters, Crystal Vickery of Austinburg, Ohio and Tiffany West of Geneva, Ohio; his mother, Elva Heath of Windsor, Ohio; two brothers, Daniel (Eileen) Heath of Rome, Ohio and Robert (Pam) Heath of Cherry Valley township, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Chase, Ty and Dash Vickery of Andover, Ohio, Khloe, Kylie and James West of Jefferson, Ohio and Alexis Gault and Raelyn Caudill of Geneva, Ohio; his favorite dog, Cletus as well as many sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father; mother-in-law, Barbara West and two brothers, James Heath, Jr. and Roger Heath.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and also on Saturday, September 16 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the March of Dimes at www.marchforbabies.org/Kyky0717.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.