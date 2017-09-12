Eleanor M. Fisher Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Eleanor M. Fisher, 88, of Portersville passed away peacefully at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, in Carriage Manor Nursing Home, New Castle.

Mrs. Fisher was born May 2, 1929 in Portersville, a daughter of the late Carl and Aleta Ray Hallstein.

A lifelong resident of Portersville, Eleanor attended the “Town School” and later graduated from Portersville High School in 1947.

A homemaker her entire life, Eleanor dedicated her life to caring for her husband and children. She took great pride in keeping an immaculately clean home.

She was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Portersville.

Eleanor was also a member of the Laurel Travel Club, where she was the secretary for 30 years and a women’s card club member for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Leslie, and loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Leslie C. Fisher, whom she married October 24, 1947; two daughters, Sue (Thomas) Moore of Portersville and Connie (Thomas) Slater of New Castle; two sons, Wayne (Cheryl) Fisher of West Sunberry, Pennsylvania and Terry Fisher of Ormond Beach, Florida; a brother, Edward (Sara Lee) Hallstein of Grove City; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 14 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

The funeral service will be held after calling hours at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Judith Wilson, pastor of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Mount Hermon Cemetery, Slippery Rock Township.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.