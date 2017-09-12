First Democratic Ohio governor debate to feature viewer interaction

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WKBN) – The first debate with the Democratic candidates for Ohio governor will take place Tuesday evening.

The four candidates will meet at Martins Ferry High School at 7 p.m.

They will be taking questions from viewers on Facebook and Twitter during the debate, which will be streamed live.

Joe Schiavoni, Nan Whaley, Connie Pillich, and Betty Sutton have announced they will be running for Ohio governor in 2018 and will be participating in Tuesday’s debate.

You can watch the debate on Facebook and post your questions in the comment section. You can also pose questions for the candidates on Twitter, using the hashtag #OHGOV.