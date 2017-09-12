First Democratic Ohio governor debate to feature viewer interaction

Joe Schiavoni, Nan Whaley, Connie Pillich, and Betty Sutton have announced they will be running for Ohio governor in 2018

By Published: Updated:
ohio voting

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WKBN) – The first debate with the Democratic candidates for Ohio governor will take place Tuesday evening.

The four candidates will meet at Martins Ferry High School at 7 p.m.

They will be taking questions from viewers on Facebook and Twitter during the debate, which will be streamed live.

Joe Schiavoni, Nan Whaley, Connie Pillich, and Betty Sutton have announced they will be running for Ohio governor in 2018 and will be participating in Tuesday’s debate.

You can watch the debate on Facebook and post your questions in the comment section. You can also pose questions for the candidates on Twitter, using the hashtag #OHGOV.


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s