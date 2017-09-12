Gary L. McAvoy Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, in the chapel at Lordstown Cemetery for Gary L. McAvoy, 73, of Lordstown who passed away Tuesday, September 12 at his home.

Gary was born May 17, 1944 in Steubenville, the son of Charles and Betty McAvoy.

He retired in 1994 from General Motors Lordstown Plant where he had worked for 30 years in the paint department and most recently on the finishing line.

Gary’s hobbies included woodworking, fishing, boating, gaming and traveling.

His wife, the former Joan Davis, whom he spent 30 years with, passed away August 23, 2017.

Gary leaves four children, Keith (Marijana) Benjamin of Chardon, Gary McAvoy of Lordstown Randy McAvoy of Newton Falls and Holly (Jim) Kiesewetter of Berlin Center; one sister, Diane of Steubenville; as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Besides his wife and parents, Gary was preceded in death by a son, Brian Robert McAvoy; a brother, Chuck and a sister, Joyce.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.