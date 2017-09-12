Grants will go to Youngstown, Warren for community development

Youngstown will receive federal grants totaling $4,061,759 and Warren will receive grants totaling $1,544,407.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced $7,598,549 in federal grants will promote economic development in communities including Warren and Youngstown on Tuesday.

The series of formula grants come through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Community Planning and Development, and will mostly benefit communities across the 13th Congressional District.

Youngstown will receive three grants, totaling $4,061,759. The Youngstown grants are a $3,210,146 community development grant that includes funding to provide decent housing and expanding economic opportunities, a $425,468 grant to support homeless individuals and families and help rehouse them and $426,145 for the HOME program that expands the supply of decent, affordable housing to low-income families.

Warren will receive two grants, totaling $1,544,407. The Warren grants are a $1,054,389 community development grant and a $490,018 grant for the HOME program.

The other cities that will receive community development and HOME grants are Barberton, Kent and Summit County.

