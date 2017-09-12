High school football Power Rankings – Week 3

The undefeated South Range Raiders remain Number One for third straight week

By Published:
High School Football Power Rankings

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 3

Poland's offense jumped out to a quick start and never let up, as the Bulldogs beat Marlington 51-14 on Friday.

10.) Poland (3-0)
Previous Rank: #10
The Bulldogs add another win to their unblemished record with a 49-0 route of Jefferson last Friday night. Through the first three games of the season, Poland is outscoring the competition by an average of 39 points per game.

JFK scored the game-tying touchdown with just under 3 minutes to play and won the game in the extra session to come away with a 28-21 win over LaBrae. Isaac Hadley went in from a yard away for the victorious Eagles in overtime.

9.) Warren JFK (2-1)
Previous Rank: #3
The reigning state champs suffer their first loss of the season, and their first overall since October of last year, falling to Girard 42-7 last Saturday night. The Eagles will look to bounce back against a very tough Crestview team this week. It will be their final test before conference play.

In a wild game, Western Reserve edged Steubenville Central Catholic 43-33 on Friday.

8.) Western Reserve (2-1)
Previous Rank: #8
The Blue Devils stay at Number 8 after a 43-33 win over Steubenville Catholic Central last Friday night. Western Reserve will now begin league play in the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, when they host winless Sebring this week.

Wilmington's started hot and never let up, downing Lakeview 74-0 on Friday.

7.) Wilmington (3-0)
Previous Rank: #6
The Hounds are coming off their most lopsided win in more than a decade, with a 74-0 route of Lakeview last Friday night. Wilmington has now outscored their first three opponents 144-7. We’ll see how they handle #6 ranked Sharpsville this Friday night.

A kickoff return touchdown by Kobe Joseph started Sharpsville's scoring and the Blue Devils piled on, beating Mercer 42-21 on Friday.

6.) Sharpsville (3-0)
Previous Rank: #5
The Blue Devils continue to impose their will in District Ten, outscoring their opponents 140-34 through the first three weeks. Sharpsville’s ground game has amassed nearly 800 yards rushing this season, with 5 different players finding the endzone. We’ll see how they handle #7 ranked Wilmington this Friday night.

Greenville ended Hickory's 7-game opening day win streak, 27-26, behind Canyon Eells' 3 TDs.

5.) Greenville (3-0)
Previous Rank: Not Ranked
The Trojans make the biggest jump of the week, becoming our top ranked team in Western Pennsylvania, after a 21-14 win over Sharon last Friday night. Greenville has now swept all of the 3A teams in Region 2 (Hickory, Slippery Rock, and Sharon).

It was all Canfield Friday night, as the Cardinals downed Alliance 34-0.

4.) Canfield (3-0)
Previous Rank: #7
The Cards jump 3 spots in our Power Rankings after handing Chardon their first regular season loss in nearly two years. Senior quarterback Vinny Fiorenza had another big game, accounting for more 400 yards of total offense with 3 touchdowns. Next up, Canfield will take on undefeated Ashtabula Lakeside.

Girard edged Hubbard, 39-28, powered by six touchdowns by Mark Waid. Davion Daniels paced the Eagles with three TDs.

3.) Girard (3-0)
Previous Rank: #4
The Indians take another step towards to the top of our Power Rankings after knocking off defending state champion Warren JFK last Saturday night. And Girard made it look easy, winning by 35 points. Could this be the start of an undefeated season? Well, the only team with a winning record left on the schedule is Newton Falls at (2-1).

Struthers defeated Niles 41-23 on Friday, as Willie Mitchell had four touchdown runs -- including 213 rushing yards on 19 carries -- and Nick Adams had two TDs.

2.) Struthers (3-0)
Previous Rank: #2
The Wildcats solidify their spot at Number Two after an 18-point victory over Niles in our WKBN Game of the Week. Junior running back Willie Mitchell led the way with 213 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns. Struthers has a couple of mega-matchups on the horizon, with undefeated Canfield and unbeaten Poland coming in late September.

South Range edged Akron Manchester, 42-36, on Friday.

1.) South Range (3-0)
Previous Rank: #1
The Raiders remain our top team this week after an impressive come-from-behind victory over Akron Manchester. Big 22 contenders Aniello Buzzacco, Peyton Remish, and Mathias Combs all racked up more than 100 yards each, and scored in the victory. Next up, South Range will welcome Division Two Zanesville on Friday night.

