HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS – WEEK 3

10.) Poland (3-0)

Previous Rank: #10

The Bulldogs add another win to their unblemished record with a 49-0 route of Jefferson last Friday night. Through the first three games of the season, Poland is outscoring the competition by an average of 39 points per game.

9.) Warren JFK (2-1)

Previous Rank: #3

The reigning state champs suffer their first loss of the season, and their first overall since October of last year, falling to Girard 42-7 last Saturday night. The Eagles will look to bounce back against a very tough Crestview team this week. It will be their final test before conference play.

8.) Western Reserve (2-1)

Previous Rank: #8

The Blue Devils stay at Number 8 after a 43-33 win over Steubenville Catholic Central last Friday night. Western Reserve will now begin league play in the newly formed Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, when they host winless Sebring this week.

7.) Wilmington (3-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Hounds are coming off their most lopsided win in more than a decade, with a 74-0 route of Lakeview last Friday night. Wilmington has now outscored their first three opponents 144-7. We’ll see how they handle #6 ranked Sharpsville this Friday night.

6.) Sharpsville (3-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Blue Devils continue to impose their will in District Ten, outscoring their opponents 140-34 through the first three weeks. Sharpsville’s ground game has amassed nearly 800 yards rushing this season, with 5 different players finding the endzone. We’ll see how they handle #7 ranked Wilmington this Friday night.

5.) Greenville (3-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

The Trojans make the biggest jump of the week, becoming our top ranked team in Western Pennsylvania, after a 21-14 win over Sharon last Friday night. Greenville has now swept all of the 3A teams in Region 2 (Hickory, Slippery Rock, and Sharon).

4.) Canfield (3-0)

Previous Rank: #7

The Cards jump 3 spots in our Power Rankings after handing Chardon their first regular season loss in nearly two years. Senior quarterback Vinny Fiorenza had another big game, accounting for more 400 yards of total offense with 3 touchdowns. Next up, Canfield will take on undefeated Ashtabula Lakeside.

3.) Girard (3-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Indians take another step towards to the top of our Power Rankings after knocking off defending state champion Warren JFK last Saturday night. And Girard made it look easy, winning by 35 points. Could this be the start of an undefeated season? Well, the only team with a winning record left on the schedule is Newton Falls at (2-1).

2.) Struthers (3-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Wildcats solidify their spot at Number Two after an 18-point victory over Niles in our WKBN Game of the Week. Junior running back Willie Mitchell led the way with 213 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns. Struthers has a couple of mega-matchups on the horizon, with undefeated Canfield and unbeaten Poland coming in late September.

1.) South Range (3-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Raiders remain our top team this week after an impressive come-from-behind victory over Akron Manchester. Big 22 contenders Aniello Buzzacco, Peyton Remish, and Mathias Combs all racked up more than 100 yards each, and scored in the victory. Next up, South Range will welcome Division Two Zanesville on Friday night.