Homer F. Parsons Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Homer F. Parsons, 73, of Niles, died at home Tuesday, September 12, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 16, 1943 in Grafton, West Virginia, the son of Homer M. and Martha Marie (Perkins) Parsons Trader and had lived most of his life in West Virginia, coming to Ohio two-and-a-half years ago.

A graduate of Grafton (West Virginia) High School, Homer served in the U.S. Army.

He worked 18 years for General Electric and retired from the Weston, West Virginia Police Department, working in parking enforcement.

A member of Central Baptist Church in Niles, he had been a lay minister for many years in West Virginia.

He enjoyed his family, tinkering in the garage, and “all things Mickey Mouse”.

Surviving are his wife, Linda R. (Conner) Parsons, whom he married December 7, 1966; three children, Carol Diane Helmick of Niles, Rebecca Jo (Keith) Kyle of Scottdale, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Lee (Melissa) Parsons of Elkins, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Joshua (Samantha) Helmick, Taylor Kyle (fiancé Jake McNeice), Jeffrey R., Grace and Madison Parsons; five great-grandchildren, Isaac Yoho, John Wayne Helmick, Hunter Helmick, Levi McNeice and Zoey Helmick; two very special Godchildren, Harmonie and Shelbyann Ruderman, both of Weston, West Virginia; a brother, Russell M. Parsons of Parsons, West Virginia and two sisters, Wanda M. (Fred) Trader of Parsons, West Virginia and Chrystal Bolyard of Grafton, West Virginia.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a son-in-law, Ralph Helmick.

A memorial service will be conducted at 12:00 Noon Friday, September 15, 2017 at Central Baptist Church in Niles, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.

A second memorial service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Real Life Church in Weston, West Virginia, where friends may call from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Per his request, Homer’s body has been donated to medical research through West Virginia University, with the intention of understanding his many illnesses, in order to help others.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.