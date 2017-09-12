Jean E. Phipps Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Jean E. Phipps, 85, died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on February 17, 1932 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline Poncer Persin.

Jean was a member of St. William Catholic Church.

Many years ago, she had worked at the old St. Joseph’s Hospital as a TV hostess and in their cafeteria. She also worked in the cafeteria at Lakeview High School before starting a family.

She loved spending time with her family, friends and pets.

Memories of Jean will be carried on by husband, Joseph L. Phipps of Cortland, whom she married January 29, 1949; daughters, Debby Jean Clark of Champion, Marcia (Jim) Hughes of Cortland and Karen (Kirk) Davies of Cortland; daughter-in-law, Joanna Phipps of Champion; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a sister, Carol Ryals of Taylorsville, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Alan Joseph Phipps and Ricky Phipps and son-in-law, Clyde Clark.

The family will receive friends, Friday, September 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the McFarland & Son Funeral Home.

Services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Services of final committal will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Her family suggests contributions be made in the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland and Son Funeral and Cremation Services Co, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarlandCares.com to send condolences and order flowers.