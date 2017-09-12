Kathrine “Katie” Meissner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Kathrine “Katie” Meissner, beloved wife and devoted mother and grandmother, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born in 1936 in East Liverpool, Ohio, Katie was a 1955 Graduate of Salem Senior High School.

Over the years, in addition to being a life-long dairy farmer in Salem, Katie was an avid supporter of West Branch Local Schools. She was a fixture selling tickets at home football and basketball games, calling bingo to support West Branch Athletics and an active member of the West Branch Booster Club.

She also volunteered her time to help students with reading disabilities at Damascus Elementary. Through her efforts, she was able to touch the lives of countless students in the West Branch Community.

Katie was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Salem. She was also a lector, eucharistic minister and was a member of the Bereavement Committee. She also taught CCD classes for more than 25 years. Katie dearly loved her church and was always willing to help whenever called upon.

She is survived by her dedicated husband, John Meissner, whom she married on October 1, 1955. Other survivors include a daughter, Joyce (John) Gause of Salem; her son, John, also of Salem; three grandchildren, Shannon, Lydia and Joshua; three great-grandchildren, Alan (Bubba), Xavier and Dominic as well as her sister, Pearl Manns of Indiana.

Katie was preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held beginning with calling hours on Friday, September 15 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16 at the St. Paul Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial gifts may be made to the West Branch Booster Club, P.O. Box 195, Beloit, Ohio 44609 or St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 925 E. State St., Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to Kathrine’s family.