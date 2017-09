SALEM, Ohio – Kathrine M. Meissner passed away Tuesday, September 12.

Kathrine was born August 20, 1936.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 925 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Memorial gifts may be made to the West Branch Booster Club, P.O. Box 195, Beloit, OH 44609 or St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 925 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.