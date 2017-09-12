Krista Mae Gardner Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Krista Mae Gardner, 60, of Transfer, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Krista was born on July 7, 1957, the daughter of William Earl and Mae Earlene (Williams) Glancy in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Krista worked for the Sharon American Legion Post #299, as a bartender.

On May 30, 1981, she married her husband, Walter Blair Gardner, who survives at home.

Krista was a member of the Sharon American Legion Post #299 Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of the Reynolds VFW Post #7599 Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Krista is survived by her loving husband, Walter B. Gardner; daughter, Jessica (Brian) Mastropietro of Springfield, Virginia; son, Sean and his significant other, Amy Gardner of Stover, Missouri; sisters, Robin (Larry) Hawthorne of Masury, Ohio and Jacalyn (Joseph) Varga of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; brother, William Kenneth Glancy of Farrell, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Logan Mastropietro, Kaitlyn Gardner and Sean Gardner, Jr.; sister-in-law, Rosanne Harakal of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania also surviving are seven nephews and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by father, William Earl Glancy and mother, Mae Earlene Glancy.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Reynolds VFW Post #7599 115 Edgewood Dr. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Burial will take place in the Transfer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Reynolds VFW Ladies Auxiliary #115 Edgewood Dr. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, in memory of Krista.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.donaldsonmohney.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.