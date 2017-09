YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident on Youngstown’s south side Tuesday evening sent a man to the emergency room.

He was found lying in the middle of South Avenue at Judson Avenue, just a block from Midlothian Boulevard.

The man was walking across the street when he got hit by a car.

The driver stopped and police are questioning her.

A nurse on the scene said the man has a serious head injury.