Mary Jane Camp Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman for Mary Jane Camp, 89 of Youngstown, who died early Tuesday morning, September 12 at her residence.

Mary Jane was born June 16, 1928, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Godfrey and Willella (Brown) Seaburg and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from South High School in 1946 and worked at Mahoning National Bank. She was a homemaker, wife and mother and also worked for the former Lustig’s Shoe Store and Horne’s Department Store.

Mary Jane loved music and dance. During the Big Band Era, she would attend the dances at Idora Park and had won many dance awards with her husband.

She was a member of the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir.

Mary Jane loved to swim and was very active, always doing something and will be remembered by her sense of humor.

Her husband, Robert W. Camp, whom she married February 12, 1949, died August 2008.

She leaves her son, Gary R. Camp; her daughter, Cheryl L. Camp (Larry) Burtner all of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Kelly (Nathan) Olsson and Kathryn (Joel) Grasso and her beloved Bichon Frise’, Buddy.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Camp and a sister, Betty Yonushonis.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 at Lane Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

