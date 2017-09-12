Moms of missing Ohio women want to see special prosecutor appointed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — It has been more than three years since six Ross County women either went missing or were found dead under suspicious circumstances.

On Tuesday, four mothers who said they have been denied a grieving process and closure came together to ask for help from public and state officials.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the gazebo at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe, they talked about online and paper petitions they started, asking to have a special prosecutor appointed in their daughters’ cases.

“We are all tired we are all fed up!” said Yvonne Boggs, mother of Charlotte Trego.

“It has been three years — almost four, almost four for you — but it is time for them to tell us what is going on,” said Diana Willet, mother of Wanda Lemons.

Both of their daughters have been missing since 2014.

“We want to take the case out of town and we also want a different prosecutor on the cases,” Boggs said.

They started the Change.org petition because they say they are being left in the dark. They feel the investigations of at least six missing and deceased women are going nowhere.

The mothers said all four daughters knew each other. In fact, all of the missing and deceased women knew each other.

Kathy Dyer said her daughter was giving information about Charlotte Trego’s disappearance to her mother, Yvonne, when she overdosed and died in Circleville, under what Dyer said was suspicious circumstances. She said the coroner ruled it an accidental overdose.

“We want everybody to sign it. We feel very strong about this,” said Angela Robinson, mother of Tameka Lynch.

Lynch was also found dead after an overdose and was discovered naked in Paint Creek. Robinson said her daughter hated the woods and never went near a creek.Robinson, along with Dyer, Boggs, and Willet, all said they had a part in the petition.

“We need to get a prosecutor who is going to be for us and help us find out answers,” Willet said.

NBC4 News in Columbus tried to get Ross County Prosecutor Matthew Schmidt’s response to this petition but he has not returned either call or email.

The petition is asking for the Ohio Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor for all these cases. The AG’s Office of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is part of the task force investigating the cases.

