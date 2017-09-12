Officer pleads guilty to assaulting 2 women with sex toy

Bolton must register as a sex offender and will no longer be allowed to work as a police officer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2wX11zb ) that prosecutors dropped a kidnapping charge against former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr., of Middlefield, as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over two women, ages 22 and 23, in February and used a sex toy he found in the back seat to rub their genitals over their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

