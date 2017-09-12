Ohio 6-year-old with terminal cancer graduates high school

Related Coverage Ohio boy with terminal cancer fast tracks to high school graduation



FAIRFIELD, Ohio (CNN/WKBN) – An Ohio community came together in support of a 6-year-old boy battling Stage 4 pediatric cancer.

Walter Herbert, who loves going to school, was able to finish grades 1 through 12 in just two days before accepting his high school diploma on Friday.

Superheroes — and members of his Fairfield community — cheered the little boy on as he walked in his very own graduation ceremony.

“Surreal. Very, very emotional,” Emily Herbert, Walter’s mom, told WLWT News in Cincinnati.

She said it was very hard to hold back tears but she didn’t want her son to see her cry.

Walter’s principal walked through his school journey with him, from baseball in gym class to physics experiments.

His parents are overwhelmed by the community’s love and effort to bring Walter this life experience.

“We wouldn’t even know how to say thank you. Words wouldn’t do it justice,” Wally Herbert, Walter’s dad, told WLWT.

