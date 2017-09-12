Patricia A. (Ruane) Pogacnik Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Zachary Coulter at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16 at St. Luke Church, for Patricia A. Pogacnik, 85 of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, September 12 with her family by her side.

Patricia was born June 4, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Patrick and Bridget Conroy Ruane.

She was a 1951 graduate of Ursuline High School and had worked at Raymond’s Restaurant and J.C. Penny at the Southern Park Mall.

Patricia was a member of St. Luke Church and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Leonard C. Pogacnik, whom she married June 4, 1955, passed away November 9, 1989.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Karen (Reed) Strom of Boardman and Colleen (Michael) Froney of Winter Garden, Florida; sons, Len (Ruth) Pogacnik of Poland and Jim (Lisa) Pogacnik of Dallas, Texas; sister, Audrey “Dottie” Baker of Poland; grandchildren, Matthew (Kat) Strom of Chicago, Illinois, Jennifer (Adam) Kusiak of Winter Garden, Florida, Jessica (Matt) Jones of Ocoee, Florida, Stephanie Pogacnik of Cleveland, Doug Pogacnik of Pittsburgh, Nick Pogacnik and Maddie Pogacnik both of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Taylor Kusiak, Kallie Kusiak, Julia Jones, Ryan Jones and Crosby Strom.

Besides her husband, Patricia is preceded in death by sisters, Margie Cooney, Libby Houston and Kathleen “Kay” Summers and brothers, Thomas and Fred Ruane.

Material tributes can be made in Patricia’s memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 15 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Saturday, September 16 at St. Luke Church, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 14 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.