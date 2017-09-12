Pauline A. Robson Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Pauline A. Robson, 88 of Cortland, died Tuesday morning, September 12, 2017, at her home. She was born December 21, 1928 in Warren, the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Moses Pehanich. She had been a lifetime Trumbull county resident and a Cortland resident since 1954.

Pauline attended Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a homemaker all of her married life.

She loved to travel with her husband and family and wintered at their winter home in Fort Myers, Florida for many years. Pauline was an accomplished seamstress, an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda S. Davis of Bazetta; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; one brother, Bernard (Dolly) Pehanich of Niles and a special niece, Karen Angelo of Warren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George W. “Roby” Robson, whom she married April 15, 1948. One son and his wife, Jeffrey L. and Karen Robson; her son-in-law, Ben Davis; one sister, Marie George and one brother, Edward Pehanich also have all preceded in death.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren with the Rev. Simeon Sibenik officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, September 16 at the funeral home.

Entombment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park mausoleum in Vienna.

Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.