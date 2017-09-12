Pittsburgh Airport getting facelift, eliminating subway

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh International Airport is 25 years old and will soon be getting a new look.

The current landside building for baggage checks and security is being replaced. It will be next to the airside terminal, eliminating the need for the subway that takes passengers to the terminal.

Building a new terminal will actually be cheaper than renovating the current building.

“This project will be funded by the airlines who use this facility and the passengers who fly it every day,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told WTAE News in Pittsburgh.

The new terminal will have an expanded security checkpoint and an improved baggage delivery system, as well as reduce the number of gates from 100 to 51.

Dave Minnotte told WTAE that it’s a win-win situation for everyone.

“The costs are lower for the airlines, the airport gets a beautiful new facility that will be very efficient and modern.”

Groundbreaking is set for 2019 and work is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

