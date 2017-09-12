Report: Ohio’s wine industry has huge impact on state economy

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Grape Industries Committee reports that Ohio’s grape and wine industry has an impact of $1.3 billion on the state’s economy.

Additionally, the industry provides 8,067 full-time jobs, with more than 2,700 jobs created since 2012, according to their Economic Impact report.

“This report further demonstrates the growing strength of food and agriculture as Ohio’s number one industry,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels.

The number of wineries in Ohio grew from 175 in 2012 to 265 in 2016, an increase of 51 percent.

Ohio is the 6th largest wine producing state in the country as of 2016.