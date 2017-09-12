Roaring 20: Indians tie AL record with 20th straight win, beating Detroit 2-0

Corey Kluber (16-4) strengthened his Cy Young Award case with a four-hitter

Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians share a record with a team celebrated by Hollywood.

“Moneyball” has its sequel.

Following a familiar script of scoring first, playing strong defense and riding dominant pitching, the Indians extended their winning streak to 20 games and matched the AL mark held by the 2002 Oakland Athletics, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Cleveland’s streak, which began on Aug. 24 in Boston, is tied for the majors’ second-longest in 82 years – and the Indians show no signs of stopping.

Corey Kluber (16-4) strengthened his Cy Young Award case with a four-hitter as Cleveland joined the 2002 A’s, 1935 Chicago Cubs (21) and 1916 New York Giants (26) as the only teams to win at least 20 in a row.

