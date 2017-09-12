Samuel H. Landers Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Samuel H. Landers, 79, of Kirk Road, passed away 8:08 a.m., September 12, 2017 at the Parkside Health Care Center, where he had been a patient.

He was born August 17, 1938 in Blair, Ohio, son of the late William and Helen Russell Landers.

Samuel had been an active member of the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene, where he had previously served as a Sunday school superintendent and teacher and a member of the board. Sam also helped to start the church’s food bank program.

He worked as a grinder for National Rubber Manufacturing for 18 years before retiring in 1998.

When not working, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Sam is survived by two daughters, Vickey Earlin, Columbiana and Tammy (Mark) Gowie, Monaca, Pennsylvania and a son, Jeff Landers, Columbiana. He also leaves a brother, Russell Landers; a sister, Sharon Yaussy and three grandchildren, Nicole (Cody) Phillips, Megan Earlin and Daniel (Kristen) Landers.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, the former Grace Smith who died April 30, 2016 as well as a sister, Janice Anderson.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the East Palestine Church of the Nazarene, with Pamela Price, officiating.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 15 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.