Steven R. Hapsic Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Steven R. Hapsic, 79, of Mineral Ridge, died at home Tuesday, September 12, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 15, 1938 in Niles, the son of Steven J. and Emily (Simons) Hapsic and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of McDonald High School, Steve worked as a driver for United Parcel Service for 32 years.

He loved old cars and once owned a 1935 Ford. For 28 years, he belonged to the Campfire Street Rodders car club and was part of a car show each Memorial Day weekend in Girard.

Surviving are his wife, Georgie M. (Rathburn) Hapsic, whom he married September 4, 1957; three children, Elizabeth Kimberly (Jim) Border of McDonald, Steven Jeffrey (Mary) of Cleveland and Daniel Allen Hapsic of Mineral Ridge; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and wonderful friends whom he cherished over the years.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Diane Kraily.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services and visitation are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.