Storm Team 27: Dry with scattered clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered clouds this afternoon as Irma pushes into Ohio. Most of the day looks dry, but the chance for a shower may return late day into the evening. There’s a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday.
Warmer temperatures are expected this week and into the weekend!
FORECAST
Today: Scattered clouds.
High: 77
Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance of showers. (30%)
Low: 58
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%)
High: 78
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 60
Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 58
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 59
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 61
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 60
