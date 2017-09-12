Storm Team 27: Warm temperatures again Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds from Irma will push through the region into Wednesday.  There is a small risk for a shower or sprinkle.  Temperatures will start Wednesday in the upper 50’s and climb into the upper 70’s by afternoon.  The risk for rain Wednesday is low.  A better chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday night and Thursday.  The chance for rain will wrap up by Friday.

The weekend looks great with some sunshine and warm temperatures.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 78

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (60%)
High: 69

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50

