Storm Team 27: Warmer temperatures ahead



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered clouds are expected today as Irma pushes toward our region. Most of the day looks dry, but the chance for a shower will return late day into the evening. There’s a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer temperatures are expected this week and into the weekend!

FORECAST

Today: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. Mainly late. (20%)

High: 77

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (40%)

High: 78

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a storm. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 58

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 60